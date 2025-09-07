Mumbai, September 7: Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane was critical of England’s performance in their 2-0 win over Andorra in the FIFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, claiming the team ‘fell back into their old ways.’ In Group K, England continued their perfect run under Thomas Tuchel, easing past Andorra. An early own goal from Christian Garcia put the Three Lions ahead before Declan Rice sealed the win with a second-half header. England 2-0 Andorra, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers: Declan Rice on Target as Three Lions Emerge Victorious in Birmingham (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

"The manager didn't look too happy at the end. He'll be frustrated again with the second half. We're on about setting high standards, getting good habits. I still think England fell back into their old ways tonight, certainly in the second half. Sidewards, backwards passes. We saw their two goals, particularly the second one, just from a cross. They've got to cross it a bit more, don't complicate the game. And I still think they go backwards too many times,” said Keane on ITV.

Roy Keane Slams England Football Team

Despite the criticism, Tuchel remained positive that the team is on the right path.

“I'm very positive about the group that was in camp now and how they presented themselves, how they behaved, how they trained and how we played today. I'm absolutely convinced that we are on the right way and on the right path,” said Tuchel in his post-match press conference. Cristiano Ronaldo Takes Centre Stage With Brace in Portugal’s 5–0 Win Over Armenia in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

But the German head coach was also critical of performances put in by Arsenal duo Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze and Barcelona forward Marcus Rashford.

"We missed the little moments to accelerate the game. Maybe Ebs had not his best day in the No 10 position. He trained so well. In the decision-making, struggled a little bit. The last pass from Noni was not clinical enough. Rashford had some good moments but couldn't finish them with a clinical assist,” he added.

