Is Masturbation The Best Way To Orgasm While on Quarantine During Coronavirus Outbreak?

Coronavirus (COVOD-19) outbreak has made people socially distant from each other. Amidst the pandemic, WHO has strictly asked people to wash their hands regularly, resort to self-quarantine, and stay away from social distancing. But what about sex amid coronavirus outbreak? People are not meeting each other which means no dating. However, if you are living with your partner, should you have sex? Does having sex spread the coronavirus? Well, there are many questions that are arising. But what it looks like when any kind of physical contact is off the table, one must resort to masturbation for sexual stimulation and intense orgasm? Is Masturbation Good or Bad? 5 Weird Things Science Says About ‘Self Love’ That Will Blow Your Mind.

Is Masturbation The Best Bet Amid Coronavirus (COVID-19) Quarantine?

Masturbation doesn't involve another person to sexually stimulate yourself. So if you are practising social distancing and are staying at home, you can explore masturbation. You can use sex toys or even resort for fingering while you are alone. All this, if you are maintaining good personal hygiene and washing your hands regularly. You might want to learn more about what masturbation is and seven myths about self-sexual stimulation busted!

Practising social distancing may be depressing. Human is a social animal and it needs physical intimacy and even though coronavirus isn't sexually transmitted per se, any kind of physical contact right from a handshake to seven being around an affected person can cause you to contract the virus, which means sex is definitely on the list! However, if you understand sexual intimacy, you'll know that it doesn't always have to do with physical contact. Right from masturbation to dirty talking to sexting and cybersex, there are so many ways!

However, just recently Dr Oz gave a statement that you can have sex while you are self-quarantining. Dr Mehmet Oz told TMZ couples should have sex while they’re quarantined. He was quoted saying, "You’ll live longer, get rid of the tension. … Maybe you’ll make some babies." He also said, "the best solution if you’re holed up with your significant other, quarantined, is having sex."