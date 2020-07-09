New Delhi, July 9: With the population figures statistics, one would find it hard to believe the India is "the impotence capital of the world." Unfortunately, India is a country where conversations about Erectile dysfunction (ED) are often a taboo and left unspoken.

However, a study by Pfizer Upjohn reveals facts about the high prevalence of this lifestyle disease and how women play a crucial role in in ensuring that their partners get timely and correct treatment for ED by visiting the doctor. ED is the inability to achieve/ maintain penile erection which leads to unsatisfactory sexual intercourse. Erectile Dysfunction Causes and Cure: Here's What You Can do About Lack of Sexual Desires.

While treatment is readily and easily available, men often shy away from addressing this condition, which can lead to relationship and health problems. In light of this, the pharmaceutical company launched a survey to gauge people's knowledge of ED, its treatment and the factors that influence treatment.

According to other research, about 30 percent of the men below the age of 40 years and 20 percent of men across age groups had experienced difficulties in getting/maintaining an erection. 53 percent of men are not even aware of ED and 42 percent of men are willing to substitute medicines prescribed by their doctor with a cheaper option or opt for what their pharmacist suggests. 35 percent of men think that stress is the major catalyst for ED.

However, the survey reiterates women are slowly finding their voice and becoming more vocal about the issues that matter to them. Interestingly as per the Pfizer Upjohn survey, 78 percent women are aware about ED, and 82 percent of women said that they would ask their partners to visit a doctor to get the right treatment instead of talking to friends or relying on home remedies. In general the survey also sheds light on the fact that 21percent of women are not sure if their partners satisfy them physically and 28 percent of women might consider separation if their partner does not take any corrective measure for ED. What Causes Erectile Dysfunction in Men? Know More About Impotence on International Men’s Health Week 2019.

96 percent of doctors agreed that partners play a significant role in the success or failure of the man's ED treatment and may influence decisions regarding treatment and even its continuation.

The survey included 1042 men and women and 307 urologists, andrologists, sexologists and consulting physicians.

