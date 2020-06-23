Intermittent fasting can be a complicated process to follow! It requires you to fast for long hours, but the intended benefits include weight loss, increased energy, and improved mental clarity. While many people had all great things to say about intermittent fasting, there are conflicting opinions when it comes to whether intermittent fasting is safe for women. Many experts argue that fasting can lead to hormonal disruptions and lead to mood swings and also infertility. Here's what you need to know.

Is Intermittent Fasting Safe for Women?

Intermittent fasting can put stress on your body, but if you are managing your stress levels well, it can prompt a positive, healthy change in your body. However, your body may not be able to handle any additional stressors if you are over-stressed. That said, there there is not enough scientific evidence to make definitive conclusions yet. What we know for sure is that pregnant or breastfeeding women, underweight women, those with a history of an eating disorder, women dealing with chronic stress and those with medical issues should not fast.

Can Intermittent Fasting Cause Hormonal Imbalances?

Studies have shown that fasting decreases the production of kisspeptin, which, in turn, disrupts the release of estrogen and progesterone. This hormonal disruption can result in mood swings and missed or irregular periods. In extreme cases, it may also disrupt fertility. However, more research needs to be done to understand how fasting may affect hormones in humans fully. Intermittent Fasting Suitable For All? Dos & Don'ts For This Popular Weight Loss Diet.

Can Intermittent Fasting Affect Fertility?

Fasting can trigger starving, which in turn can inhibit ovulation. Studies have also linked intermittent fasting polycystic ovary syndrome, which leads to infertility. While the studies are conflicting, more research needs to be done. Intermittent Fasting for Weight Loss: From Hair Loss to Irregular Periods, 7 Side Effects of IF No One Talks About!

Can Intermittent Fasting Affect Your Periods?

Should you fast during your period? You should never fast the week leading up to your period as it is the time when you are most sensitive to extra stress. Any additional stressors like intermittent fasting, can have adverse effects on your body. So, it can be a great idea to scale back during your premenstrual time. Study Reveals Intermittent Fasting Increases Lifespan of Patients Undergoing Cardiac Catheterisation.

Intermittent Fasting Tips for Women

If you decide to give IF a try, here's how to do it safely.

Start with a shorter fasting window, and work your way up.

Fast only two days a week in the beginning.

Do not perform high-intensity exercises on fasting days.

Listen to your body and stop fasting if you feel weak or tired.

During your eating windows, eat healthy, nutrient-dense foods.

Bottomline: If you are someone who is under extreme stress, you could be more sensitive to potential negative hormonal changes when fasting. So avoid IF if you think you fall in this category.

