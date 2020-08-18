Children usually unknowingly insert little items into their body cavities like nose, ears, mouth etc. And usually, the impact of such mishap is seen immediately. However, according to the New Zealand Herald, a boy named Sameer Anwar lodged in a small piece of lego in 2018 and finally managed to find two years later! Yes, for two years the piece of plastic was stuck in his nostrils and finally came out while he was eating a cupcake and felt like he sniffed its crumbs. Upon blowing his nose a little under the supervision of his mother, the Lego piece missing since 2018 came out.

In the year 2018, Anwar told his dad Mudassir Anwar that the then 7-year-old son Sameer had lost a piece of Lego in his nose. "One day he just told us he had slipped in a tiny piece of lego and then we tried our best to bring it out but nothing came out," Anwar said. While they initially tried to help the child by making him blow it out, later they visited a GP who was unable to find the lego back then. However, the parents were told that if the boy at all inserted anything up his nasal cavity, it will pass through his system.

After that the parents were relaxed and "since then he’s never complained or anything", they didn't put much thought. However, now that the lego piece came out after eating a cupcake, the parents were surprised. "It was shock, y’know?" Mudassir told the Herald. “It had a bit of fungus on it.” "One day he just told us he had slipped in a tiny piece of lego and then we tried our best to bring it out but nothing came out,"

What To Do If Object Gets Stuck in Kids' Body Cavities?

Only try to remove the object with baby tweezers on your own if it is almost out not when it is way inside. Even if you can't see the object, do not insert anything sharp into the body cavity. Cotton swabs may get stuck into the cavities, so avoid both cotton or your fingers. Ask the child to not sniff it in and immediately visit a GP. If it is painful, visit the hospital's emergency room.

