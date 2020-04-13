Rose Sharbat for Summers: How This Refreshing Drink Can Ensure Smooth Functioning of Your Body in The Heat

Rose Sharbat (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Summer is here and with that, we need to find options to keep our body cool and fresh. People often tend to fall under the marketing gimmicks of companies and opt for artificial fruit drinks, cold drinks and aerated drinks which are filled with preservatives and calories. Instead, they should go for natural refreshments like coconut water, jaljeera, khus sharbat, etc. One such natural coolant is rose sharbat which can smoothen the digestive tract and refresh your soul in the smouldering heat of summer. Khus Sharbat Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Smooth Blood Circulation, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Have This Summer Retreat.

A bottle of rose sharbat can mostly be found in Indian households during summer. Rose sharbat made at home is equally tasty and healthy, especially making it an exceptional drink to beat the heat. Rose flower is always admired for its beauty, however, its medicinal property is neglected across the world.

How Rose Sharbat Can be Good For Your Body in Summer?

Rose sharbat can reduce stress and make you feel calm in the hot climate due to its coolant property. The fibre in the rose ensures smooth bowel movement. As the temperature begins to soar, problems like acidity, heartburn arise. Rose has anti-inflammatory properties that can keep problems like bloating and acidity at bay. Also, its antioxidant properties can help in promoting good skin health by reducing age spots, wrinkles and fine lines.

Fresh Rose Petals Syrup Recipe

Rose sharbat can indeed make you feel pleasant and happy during the summers. In order to enhance its cooling property, you can add basil seeds to the drink. However, be sure to drink it in moderation as excess quantity can lead to weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)