Khus Sharbat Health Benefits: From Strong Immune System to Smooth Blood Circulation, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Have This Summer Retreat

Khus Sharbat (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the arrival of summer, the need to include soothing drinks and delicacies has arisen. The rise in temperature demands things like smoothies, milkshakes, ice-creams, cold-drinks to name a few. However, it is necessary to have drinks and foods which can improve your health and go well with the hot climate. One such drink is khus sharbat, that has many health benefits like making the immune system strong and ensuring smooth blood circulation. Aam Panna Recipe: Health Benefits of the Indian Summer Cooler 'Kairi Ka Panna' and Easy Way to Prepare It at Home.

In summer, one of the biggest challenges is to keep yourself hydrated. For that, it is necessary to include fruits like watermelons, musk melons and natural electrolyte drink like coconut water. However, there are few healthy beverages, which can soothe your body and prove to be beneficial for your body. One such beverage is khus sharbat, a green-coloured concoction of khus syrup and water. It is prepared using khus essence, sugar, water and citric acid syrup. The green colour comes from khus essence, made from the roots of khus grass.

Health Benefits of Khus Sharbat

1. Strong Immunity - Surprisingly, khus sharbat can prove to be handy when it comes to strengthening of the immune system. Many people only perceive it as a soothing beverage, however, this drink is loaded with antioxidants which boost immunity by fighting free radicals in the body.

2. Prevents Dehydration - Regular consumption of khus sharbat in summers can prevent dehydration. This is because khus essence is made from vetiver grass which is an age-old cooling remedy that can help battle heatstroke.

3. Smooth Blood Circulation - Khus consists of iron, manganese and B6 vitamins. The iron present in it may help improve blood circulation in the body, while the other nutrients help regulate blood pressure levels.

4. Good For Eye Health - Khus comes along with zinc, which can keep various eye issues at bay. A glass of khus sharbat in summers can reduce the redness in eyes caused by excess heat.

5. Reduce Excessive Thirst - Regular consumption of this drink in summers can reduce excessive thirst caused during the hot season. Lemon juice can be added to khus sharbat to enhance its nutritional value.

Therefore, khus sharbat is a perfect summer retreat to freshen up your mind and also provide some good health to your body. Apart from this, it is necessary to avoid spicy, oily and high-calorie food in summer to ensure smooth functioning of your digestive system.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)