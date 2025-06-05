The popular Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc drink is getting so much attention on all the social media platforms, and people are spending a lot of money to try it out in a restaurant or the pub, but wait, we have got something for you which is now you can make this classic Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc drink at home also. Yes, you just read that right. This drink, Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc, is more than just a trendy twist on wine because it is so refreshing, and, on the other hand, it is another way to make a different taste of wine. So here in detail, step by step, we have curated the points of how you can easily make the Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc, the viral summer drink recipe at home! Eid al-Adha 2025 Recipes: From Mutton Keema Paratha To One-Pot Mutton Pulao, Prepare These Delicious Recipes at Home To Celebrate the Festival.

This Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc drink is a unique blend of nothing but Sauvignon Blanc and the spicy kick of fresh jalapeño. It is refreshing for any weather, like warm evenings, parties, or cosy monsoon nights. Summer Drinks for Heatwave: From Sattu and Nimbu Pani to Chaas and Coconut Water, these seven Drinks Will Help Cool You Down and Provide Essential Nutrients.

How to make Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc Drink?

For this Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc Drink, you need only take some fresh jalapeño slices and put them in the freezer because they help make your wine colder. However, before doing that, remove all the seeds from the jalapeño.

Then, take your dry white wine, such as Sauvignon Blanc. Preferably, the perfect one would be the Rosé one. Then, put those jalapeño slices into the glass of wine and pour the right amount into it as required.

Now, if you want to make it spicier quickly, muddle all those jalapeño slices properly and then put them in the glass. But make sure that when you're muddling the jalapeño slices, mix a little bit of wine with them, as it will help give the pepper more flavour.

Watch Recipe Video of How To Make Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc Drink At Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alex Stupak (@alexstupak)

One more thing: did you know that this Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc drink is perfect for all those who enjoy a slight spiciness with every sip? The natural acidity and fruity notes of the Jalapeño Sauvignon Blanc create an exciting and refreshing drink.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 05, 2025 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).