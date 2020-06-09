Sonam Kapoor Birthday Special: Workout And Diet of The Stylish Bollywood Actress That Helps Her Maintain Desirable Figure (Watch Videos)

Sonam Kapoor Workout (Photo Credits: Instagram / YouTube)

Sonam Kapoor turns 35 years old on June 9, 2020. The Bollywood actress made her debut in the year 2007 opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya. Prior to that, she worked as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 drama Black. The actress won National Film Award for her acclaimed portrayal of Neerja Bhanot in the 2016 biographical thriller Neerja. She is the most stylish actress in the Indian Film Industry and right from her first film she has managed to maintain a fit body. On the occasion of Sonam Kapoor's birthday, let us take a look at her workout and diet that helps her maintain a desirable figure. Sonam Kapoor Gives an Inside Tour of Her Spacious Delhi Abode, Shares ‘Snapshots During Quarantine’ With Hubby Anand Ahuja (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and just like her father she has always kept fitness her utmost priority. However, the actress has not always been a slim girl, during her teens she was quite a chubby and overweight girl. When Sonam was offered the lead role in Saawariya, she was quite overweight and in order to look in good shape, she followed a healthy lifestyle and a strict diet to end up loosing 35 kg in just two years time. Now let us take a look at Sonam's fitness regime. Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja Second Wedding Anniversary:10 Super Adorable Pics of the Couple that Prove 'Everyday is Phenomenal' for Them.

Sonam Kapoor's Workout

Sonam Kapoor includes Power Yoga, pilates, weight training, swimming and kathak to keep herself well-sculpted. The gorgeous actress ensures that every day she dedicates at least 30 minutes for the cardio workout. Sonam Kapoor also incorporates activities like dancing and playing squash to burn off those extra calories. The Raanjhanaa movie actress also trains for body balancing and coordination, she performs squat with kettlebell dumbbell on bosu ball. Sonam Kapoor does different exercises on pilates reformer to keep her core muscles well toned. Fitness Routine of Anil Kapoor That Keeps Him Super Fit Even in His Sixties (Watch Videos)

Sonam Kapoor's Semi Circle on Pilates Reformer

A Glimpse of Sonam Kapoor's Pilates Workout

Sonam Kapoor's Strength Training

Sonam Kapoor's Diet

As per TOI report, Sonam Kapoor follows a high-protein and low-carb diet to maintain herself. The beautiful actress does not believe in starvation and therefore does not keep her stomach empty for a longer time. She eats apples and nuts in between meals to keep her metabolic rate high. Sonam Kapoor begins her day with a glass of lukewarm water with lemon juice. Her breakfast plate consists of oatmeal and fruits, while for post-workout she mostly eats brown bread with egg whites. Between breakfast and lunch, the actress also takes a protein shake. Sonam's lunch includes ragi roti with a small portion of vegetable along with salad, piece of chicken or fish. Her dinner plate contains no carbs as she just has soup, salad and chicken or fish.

Sonam Kapoor's fitness routine should inspire many young girls and women to lead a healthy lifestyle. We wish Sonam Kapoor a very Happy Birthday, may she keep entertaining us through her movies and come up with more blockbuster hits in coming years.