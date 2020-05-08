Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja Second Wedding Anniversary:10 Super Adorable Pics of the Couple that Prove 'Everyday is Phenomenal' for Them

Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja second wedding anniversary (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Like many of us celebrated our birthdays in quarantine this year, Sonam Kapoor and hubby Anand Ahuja will celebrate their anniversary in lockdown courtesy, coronavirus pandemic. The couple got hitched on May 8, 2018, and since then 'everything's been really phenomenal' in their life. While he's Mr Charming, she's certainly the woman of every man's dream. One of the most adored couples of B-town, Sonam and Anand should be thanked for reinstating our faith in the institution called marriage. Sonam Kapoor Shares a Gorgeous Throwback Pic With a Beautiful Note on Falling In Love With Husband Anand Ahuja Post Neerja.

While their Instagram account is filled with some goofy pictures, they also like to strut in style and drop some major 'adorbs' bombs on us. He's quite smitten by her and she's head over heels in love with him. Sonam always needed a matured partner who will understand why she has to ditch their honeymoon plans to keep her professional commitments at the Cannes Film Festival. While Anand needed someone who was sorted in her mind and would cope with their long-distance relationship. Valentine's Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor Shares a Kiss With Husband Anand Ahuja in This Adorable Throwback Picture.

As the couple gears up to celebrate their second wedding anniversary, we peek into their social media accounts to pick some of their beautiful memories together. Have a look...

No Filter Needed

Happy Faces

Couple Who Slays Together, Stays Together

Some Pairings are Made in Heaven

Modern-Day Salim Anarkali

A Power Couple

Super Adorable

Gorgeous!

Goofy

Yup, We Love Them!

Sonam and Anand's wedding was a very intimate affair with the couple throwing in a lavish reception party for their industry friends. One of the most star-studded events of that year, it was attended by who's who of the tinsel town. Since then, the couple has often blessed our Instagram feed with their mushy pictures that keep warming our hearts time and again.