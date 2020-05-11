Sonam Kapoor Gives an Inside Tour of Her Spacious Delhi Abode, Shares ‘Snapshots During Quarantine’ With Hubby Anand Ahuja (View Pics)

Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja (Photo Credits: Insta)

Amid the nationwide lockdown, Bollywood celebrities are going the route we never thought they will ever. From cooking, cleaning to washing utensils, this house arrest is revealing some new avatars of the stars. However, in between this, Bollywood actress, Sonam Kapoor's Instagram wall tells an altogether different story. The actress posts fashionable and wow-worthy photos on her IG and makes fans go in a state of admiration. Recently, not just one post but the diva shared numerous pics from her and hubby Anand Ahuja's Delhi home and it's all things awesome sauce. FYI, the pair is currently quarantining in the capital. Sonam Kapoor - Anand Ahuja Second Wedding Anniversary:10 Super Adorable Pics of the Couple that Prove 'Everyday is Phenomenal' for Them.

The series of pics shared by the Neerja star gives us a house tour of Sonam and Anand's abode and it's spectacular. First things first, the actress shared their bedroom pic which sees a large comfy bed and the two chilling on the bed. While Anand can be seen doing some work on his IPad, Sonam can be seen reading a novel. Valentine's Day 2020: Sonam Kapoor Shares a Kiss With Husband Anand Ahuja in This Adorable Throwback Picture.

Have A Look:

Next up, it's the photo of their bookshelf at home which looks large and how. The shelf looks pretty and is made of wood. See for yourself:

And that's how the sprawling lawn of the Ahujas looks like. In the pic shared by Sonam, we can see her man exercising in the open area. How cool!

In the photo below, looks like that's Anand's study area. Spacious and so appealing! Also, scroll and you will get to see Sonam working in the kitchen.

Sonam Kapoor has tagged this home tour as, 'Snapshots of Quarantine.' Must say, each and every part of Sonam and Anand's home is a masterpiece. Meanwhile, the two had celebrated their second wedding anniversary on May 8, 2020. Their marriage was an intimate affair wherein later the due had thrown a lavish reception party for their industry friends. Stay tuned!