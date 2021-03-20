Spring Equinox or March Equinox will be observed this year on March 20. This event is also known as Vernal Equinox and marks the start of spring in the northern half of the globe. As per the Gregorian calendar, the Northward equinox can occur as early as March 19 or as late as March 21 at Greenwich. The equinox only occurs twice a year, in March to mark the beginning of spring, and in September for autumn. Meanwhile, on the occasion of Vernal Equinox 2021, we bring you five healthy foods for the arrival of spring.

Equinox is a Latin word that means “equal night”. On the equinox, the length of day and night is nearly equal in all parts of the world. With the equinox, enjoy the increasing sunlight hours, with earlier dawns and later sunsets. After the conclusion of Spring Equinox, the Northern Hemisphere begins to be tilted more towards the Sun, resulting in increasing daylight hours and warming temperatures. Vernal Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere will technically start at 9:37 am in the morning. Now let us speak of healthy seasonal spring foods which should be included in your meals to mark the arrival of Spring.

Five Healthy Foods to Welcome Spring

1. Arugula - This veggie is rich in vitamin A, K, and folate which will help in smooth functioning of the body. The presence of chlorophyll, fibre and even water content will help reduce inflammation while also hydrating and detoxifying your body.

2. Asparagus - This seasonal spring vegetable is rich in vitamin K which helps prevent blood clotting and improving bone health. Asparagus can improve your overall health.

3. Beets - This deep red colour vegetable can lower blood pressure, boost stamina and support detoxification, all due to the presence of a unique source of phytonutrients called betalains.

4. Carrots - This fibre rich vegetable is rich in vitamin A and other antioxidants responsible for maintaining healthy hair, skin and nails. They can be eaten along with various dishes in spring.

5. Radish - This vegetable is a great detoxifier and is excellent at removing waste and toxins from both the stomach and liver. It is also a natural diuretic and helps treat urinary and kidney conditions.

Spring Equinox 2021 Wishes: Beautiful Greetings and Messages to Send On the First Day of Spring

Now that you are aware of healthy foods for spring, you should definitely start to include them in your meals with the arrival of March Equinox 2021. Also, stay hydrated and follow a light diet in the upcoming spring season.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 20, 2021 07:50 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).