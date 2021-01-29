Green vegetables play an important role in enhancing our health. We are aware of the nutrient-dense properties of spinach, broccoli, kale, which are loaded with vital nutrients. There is one more green vegetable not many have heard - swiss chard. Just like kale and spinach, swiss chard is also quite nutritious and can be beneficial for us in numerous ways. Let's take a look at the health benefits of swiss chard which can lower blood pressure and help manage diabetes. Broccoli Health Benefits: From Strong Heart to Good Eye Health, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Nutrient-Dense Vegetable.

Swiss chard is also commonly known as silverbeet. This green vegetable contains high levels of nitrates, which have been shown to lower blood pressure, reduce the amount of oxygen needed during exercise and enhance athletic performance. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) database, 36 g of raw Swiss chard contains 7 calories, which comprise of 298 mcg vitamin K, 136 mg potassium, 10.8 mg vitamin C and 110 mcg of vitamin A. Chard contains three times the recommended daily intake of vitamin K and 44 percent of the recommended amount of vitamin A. Purple Cabbage For Weight Loss; Why You Should Include This Nutrient Rich Vegetable in Your Diet For Good Health.

Health Benefits of Swiss Chard

1. Lowers Blood Pressure: The presence of potassium in swiss chard helps lower blood pressure which in turn can improve heart health.

2. Decreases Insulin Resistance: Swiss chard is high in fibre and alpha-lipoic acid (ALA) which reduce insulin resistance and can improve diabetes-related complication.

3. Improves Bone Health: Swiss chard is rich in vitamin K which improves calcium absorption, reduces urinary excretion of calcium and helps in strengthening the bone.

4. Combats Cancer: Swiss chard contains chlorophyll, which may be effective at blocking the cancer-causing heterocyclic amines.

5. Better Athletic Performance: As swiss chard consists of dietary nitrates, it can help improve muscle oxygenation during exercise and endurance activity.

One must consider adding swiss chard to salads or other meals. You can either eat them raw, cooked or in boiled form, but do wash the vegetable properly with water before eating it.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

