Broccoli Health Benefits: From Strong Heart to Good Eye Health, Here Are Five Reasons Why You Should Eat This Nutrient-Dense Vegetable

Broccoli (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Whenever we speak of a healthy diet and clean eating, the topic cannot end without the discussion about vegetables. Each and every vegetable has special properties which can effectively work on improving the health of an individual. One such vegetable is broccoli, which is a cruciferous vegetable like cabbage and cauliflower and can enhance the functioning of the body. Let's take a look at broccoli's health benefits, which include building a strong heart, eye health and more. Purple Cabbage For Weight Loss; Why You Should Include This Nutrient Rich Vegetable in Your Diet For Good Health.

Broccoli is a branched, green vegetable with either purple or more commonly green flower buds. This vegetable possesses a nutrient-rich profile as it consists of micronutrients like iron, potassium, calcium, selenium, magnesium and essential vitamins like A, C, E, K, B. As per the United States Department of Agriculture, 100 g of broccoli consists of 5.4 g carbohydrate, 2 g fibre and zero cholesterol. Papaya to Red Bell Peppers, Here Are 5 Foods You Must Eat For Anti-Ageing Effects.

Broccoli Health Benefits

1. Strong Heart - As per a study published in the Nutrition Research, eating steamed broccoli regularly lowers the risk of cardiovascular diseases by reducing the total amount of cholesterol in the body. Also, cruciferous vegetables are linked to reducing the risk of heart disease.

2. Improves Bone Health - Vitamin K is an essential micronutrient that is needed for blood clotting, which in turn plays an important role in keeping the bones healthy. Broccoli consists of a decent amount of vitamin K.

3. Good For Eye Health - The presence of carotenoids like lutein and zeaxanthin in broccoli can help decrease the risk of age-related eye disorders such as cataract and macular degeneration. Also, broccoli consists of beta carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A that can avoid night blindness.

4. Prevents Constipation - Broccoli consists of fibres which improve gut health and enable smooth flow of bowel movement. This, in turn, helps in preventing constipation.

5. Reduce Risk of Cancer - Broccoli comes along with sulforaphane which may play a part in the detoxification of airborne toxins and in turn could help reduce the risk of certain cancer.

In addition to this, broccoli is also loaded with vitamin C, which boosts the immune system of the body. Therefore, you should try to include it frequently in your meals.