Pulses like chickpeas, lentils and others play an important role in enhancing the health of a person. These legumes are easily available and are also the best foods to load the body with essential nutrients. One such pulse is toor dal, also known as arhar dal or split pigeon peas. Toor dal is found in almost every Indian kitchen, but people are unaware of its nutritional properties. Let's take a look at the health benefits of toor dal, which include weight loss, smooth digestion and more. Dal Chawal for Weight Loss? How This Protein-Rich Indian Dish Can Help You Lose Weight.

Toor dal is hulled, split legumes which break down easily when cooked. Arhar dal is a good source of protein and healthy carbohydrates which are necessary for strong muscle development. As per the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) report, one-fourth cup of toor dal contains 120 calories, which provides 8 g protein, 22 g carbohydrates, 6 g fibre and 6 percent of daily recommended value iron. Toor dal is usually prepared in the form of soup which is eaten along with rice and roti. From Chickpeas to Pigeon Peas, 5 Types of Daal You Must Include in Your Diet for Overall Good Health.

Health Benefits of Toor Dal

1. Good For Pregnant Women: Toor dal is rich in folic acid which is necessary for the development of the fetus and may help defend birth defects. Therefore, toor dal must be regularly eaten by pregnant women.

2. Aid in Weight Loss: Arhar Dal is loaded with a good amount of protein and fibres which create the feeling of fullness and, thereby, curb hunger. Also, the protein helps in preserving fat-free mass of the body which boosts metabolism and helps in burning calories.

3. Smooth Digestion: Split pigeon comes along with dietary fibres which play an integral role in bulking up the stool and further reduces the chance of bloating and constipation.

4. Maintain Blood Pressure: The potassium content of toor dal acts as a vasodilator, which assists in reducing blood pressure. Higher blood pressure is linked to higher chances of cardiovascular disease.

5. Good For Diabetes Patient: The glycemic index (GI) value of raw toor dal is 29 which falls under low GI range. Foods low in GI value do not allow the blood sugar to spike quickly. Therefore, arhar dal is ideal for diabetes patients too.

One bowl of plain toor dal is quite often recommended by many dieticians for dinner, simply because of its rich nutritional content which can help in muscle development and also in losing weight. Iron, protein in toor dal is well absorbed by the body if it is prepared with ingredients like tomato, red pepper which are rich in vitamin C. Therefore, try sticking to basic Indian staple food dal chawal for good health. However, remember to eat in moderation to avoid weight gain.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

