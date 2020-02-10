World Pulses Day 2020: From Chickpeas to Pigeon Peas, 5 Types of Daal You Must Include in Your Diet for Overall Good Health

How Different Pulses Are Important For Health (Photo Credits: Pexels)

World Pulses Day is celebrated on February 10, since beginning in 2019. The day is a designated United Nations global event where people are made aware of the importance of pulses or daal in Hindi. The main intention of this day is to encourage people to eat pulses and thereby promote healthy eating. In the below article, As we celebrate World Pulses Day 2020, we will share a list of five pulses that you should eat for overall good health. The list also includes pulses like chickpeas, pigeon peas to name a few. Can You Lose Weight While Eating Carbs and Which Carbohydrate Foods Are Good for Health?

Pulses are rich in protein and an important source of vital nutrients for vegetarians. The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) recognizes 11 types of pulses: dry beans, dry broad beans, dry peas, chickpeas, cowpeas (black-eyed peas), pigeon peas, lentils, Bambara beans, vetches, lupins and pulses nes (category of minor pulses). Now let us have a look at five best pulses which you should include regularly in your meal for better health.

Different Pulses You Should Eat

1. Chickpeas or Chane

Chickpeas are rich in protein, vitamins, minerals and fibres that aids in digestion, weight management and reduce the risk of several diseases. They are a good source of quality protein for vegetarians as they can't eat meat to derive good quality protein.

2. Black Eyed Peas or Lobiya

Black-eyed peas are also known as cowpeas or lobiya and it can keep the body full for a longer time, which in turn helps in weight loss. They also come along with lignans, which may play a role in preventing osteoporosis, heart disease, and certain cancers.

3. Pigeon Peas

Pigeon peas are high in fibre and low in fat content. They also contain riboflavin and niacin, as well as vitamin B which prevent the unnecessary storage of fat. Pigeon peas are also known as red grams helps in increasing metabolic rate too.

4. Lentils

Lentils are good for heart, at the same time stabilises the sugar level in the body, this is due to the presence of fibre, folate, magnesium and complex carbohydrates. They are also rich in insoluble fibre which enhances bowel movement.

5. Mung Beans

Mung beans, which are also known as green grams are native to India. They are rich in protein and dietary fibre. The presence of Vitamin B helps in the maintenance of brain health. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of boiled mung beans contain 7.02 g of protein, 19.15 g carbohydrate and 7.6 g dietary fibre.

Now after going through the profile of above-mentioned pulses, you should try them out on World Pulses Day 2020. Be a part of this healthy day by posting any recipe made from pulses on social media with #WorldPulsesDay and #LovePulses. At the same time, you should take the initiative of spreading useful information about pulses with your friends, colleagues and family members on World Pulses Day.