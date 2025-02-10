World Pulses Day, celebrated on February 10, aims to raise awareness about the importance of pulses in global food systems and highlight their role in ensuring food security and nutrition. Pulses, which include beans, lentils, chickpeas, and peas, are rich in proteins, fibre, and essential nutrients. They are a crucial source of plant-based nutrition, especially in regions where animal-based proteins are scarce or less affordable. This day also emphasises the environmental benefits of pulses, as they require less water and land to grow compared to other crops, making them an eco-friendly and sustainable food choice. World Pulses Day 2025 Messages and Wishes: Netizens Share HD Images, Wallpapers, Informative Posts, Sayings and Quotes To Raise Awareness About Pulses.

The observance of World Pulses Day serves as a reminder of the need to promote sustainable agricultural practices and the consumption of nutrient-dense foods. Pulses are not only vital for human health but also for the health of the planet. By incorporating pulses into daily diets, individuals can improve their overall nutrition while supporting more sustainable food systems. The day encourages both individuals and governments to take action in supporting pulse production, research, and awareness, ensuring that these versatile crops continue to play an integral role in combating hunger, poverty, and malnutrition globally. As you observe World Pulses Day 2025, we at LatestLY have brought together a list of 5 different types of dal that are prepared in every Indian household.

1. Toor Dal (Pigeon Pea): This is one of the most commonly used lentils in Indian cooking. It is often cooked with turmeric, tomatoes, and spices like cumin and mustard seeds and is typically paired with rice or roti. It has a slightly nutty flavour and is a great source of protein.

Toor Dal (Pigeon Pea) (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

2. Moong Dal (Yellow Lentil): Moong dal is light and easy to digest, making it a popular choice for everyday meals. It can be cooked in a simple form with minimal spices or prepared as a thicker, spiced dal with a tempering (tadka) of ghee, cumin, garlic, and hing (asafoetida). It is commonly enjoyed with rice or parathas.

Moong Dal (Yellow Lentil) (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Masoor Dal (Red Lentils): Masoor dal cooks quickly and is often prepared with onions, tomatoes, and a range of spices like ginger, garlic, and garam masala. This dal is a favourite for its soft texture and rich flavour, typically served with rice or chapati.

Masoor Dal (Red Lentils) (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Chana Dal (Split Chickpeas): Chana dal is made from split chickpeas and is a heartier, denser dal. It is usually cooked with onions, tomatoes, and a variety of spices, creating a thicker consistency. It is often paired with rice or roti and is enjoyed in many regional variations.

Chana Dal (Split Chickpeas) (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

5. Urad Dal (Black Gram): This dal is made from black gram lentils and can be prepared in both whole or split forms. It is commonly used to make dishes like dal makhani (a rich, creamy dal cooked with butter and cream) or simply spiced up with cumin, garlic, and ginger. Urad dal is popular in North Indian cuisine and is often served with naan or rice.

Urad Dal (Black Gram (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Dal is an essential part of Indian cuisine, offering not only a rich source of protein but also a wide variety of flavours and textures that cater to different regional preferences. Whether it’s the light and easy-to-digest moong dal or the hearty, flavourful chana dal, each type holds a special place in Indian households. Dal preparations vary with spices and cooking methods, making each dish unique and versatile. It’s no wonder that dal is loved across the country, bringing comfort, nutrition, and tradition to daily meals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 10, 2025 01:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).