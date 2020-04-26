Panchmel Dal For Good Health: How This Combination of Five Lentils Can Serve as Perfect Protein-Rich Dish For Vegetarians (Watch Recipe Video)

Panchmel Dal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

It is essential to get into the habit of eating foods which promote good health and make us accustomed to clean eating. The ingredients used in food preparation define the nutritional value of the food. One such healthy dish is panchmel dal. Let's take a look at how panchmel dal, made out of five lentils, can be healthy and is a rich source of protein for vegetarians. From Weight Loss to Strong Bones, 5 Reasons Why You Should Include Masoor Dal (Red Lentils) in Your Diet.

In the Indian subcontinent, dal has always been a staple. Be it wedding functions or religious ceremonies, dal can always be found as a common food item on the menu. There are varieties of dishes made by lentils like Dal Khichdi, Dal Palak, Dal Tadka and Dal Makhani. However, Panchmel dal is unique in its own way mainly due to its nutrient density. Panchmel Dal or pancharatan dal is a Rajasthani style Dal which is made by mixing toor dal (pigeon peas), chana dal (bengal gram), masoor dal (red lentils), urad dal (black gram) and moong dal (green gram).

How Panchmel Dal is Good For Health

Lentils are packed with vitamin B, magnesium, zinc and potassium, which are important micronutrients for the body. Lentils are also a good source of protein for vegetarians and can help them maintain lean mass and in turn speed up their metabolic rate. Toor dal in panchmel contains the maximum amount of protein as 100 g of pigeon peas contains 22 g protein. Apart from this, panchmel dal, can also improve gut health and aid in smooth bowel movement.

Panchmel Dal Recipe

Panchmel dal has a stand out taste due the addition of ghee, onions, garlic, ginger, dry red chillies and green chillies. This dal tastes best with rice and chapati.