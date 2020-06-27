You can help expedite the weight loss process simply by using common vegetables stored in your kitchen basket. We often tend to underestimate the veggies which are commonly used in our meals and, hence, do not eat them the way they should be eaten to reap their benefits. One such vegetable is tomatoes that can aid in weight loss. In this week's weight loss tip, LatestLY brings you the properties of tomatoes that can help you shed some kilos. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Eat Peanuts to Lose Weight.

Tomatoes are a popularly used vegetable worldwide in Spanish, Italian, Mexican and Indian cuisines. It is a nutrient-dense vegetable loaded with vital micronutrients and antioxidants. Tomatoes come along with vitamin K, B vitamins -B1, B2, B3, B5 and B6, vitamin C, potassium, manganese and iron. Including them regularly in your meal can strengthen your immune system as they are rich in vitamin C. Tomatoes are also good for heart patients as potassium helps reduce blood pressure. Tomato Juice Health Benefits: From Lowering Blood Pressure to Fighting Cancer, 5 Reasons To Drink This Juice.

Tomatoes For Weight Loss

The presence of lycopene antioxidant in tomatoes helps boost the metabolic rate. Tomatoes are also rich in fibre which smoothens the digestive tract and creates the feeling of fullness for a longer time, thereby, helping avoid overeating. Tomatoes aid the production of the amino acid carnitine, which plays an important role in the regulation of fatty acid and energy metabolism. Hence, binge on a raw tomato along with other salad ingredients to enable belly fat loss.

Tomato is also good for improving skin health as vitamin C boosts the production of collagen. Tomatoes can be added in soup, sprouts or can even be eaten raw as an accompaniment to main course. Therefore, make sure to include tomato regularly in your meals for good health. Also, note that weight loss does not solely depend upon one ingredient. Overall healthy diet and regular exercise are essential for maintaining a fit body.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

