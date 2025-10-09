Dehradun, October 9: The Uttarakhand government has issued an alert after 28 cases of "tomato flu" were found in the state, mostly in Udham Singh Nagar's Sitarganj. Health officials have directed all block medical officers to swiftly identify and report suspected cases while ensuring that diagnostic samples reach district laboratories without delay. Surveillance measures have been intensified in schools and residential areas.

According to Dr Shivani, a general physician at BD Pandey District Hospital in Nainital, several children between 5 and 10 years have shown symptoms in recent weeks, News18 reported. “The early signs include mild fever, sore throat, and painful red rashes or blisters on the hands, feet, and inside the mouth,” she explained. ‘Cough Syrup Deaths’: Why Is Coldrif Cough Syrup From Sresan Pharmaceuticals Banned by Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu Govts? Tests Find Poisonous Chemical Diethylene Glycol.

What Is Tomato Flu?

Tomato flu, also called Hand, Foot, and Mouth Disease (HFMD), is a viral infection caused by the Coxsackievirus. It mostly affects children under 10, but adults with weak immune systems can also contract it. The virus spreads through coughs, sneezes, or by touching contaminated surfaces or people who are infected.

Tomato Flu: Symptoms

Symptoms of the disease include rashes and skin irritation. Children infected with the disease experience tiredness, joint pain, high fever, and body aches. Discolouration of the hands, knees, and buttocks is one of the other symptoms. Infected children may also experience abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhoea. Other symptoms include coughing, sneezing, and a runny nose. Which Cough Syrup Is Linked to Child Deaths? Dextromethorphan Hydrobromide-Based Syrups Under Scrutiny After Children Died in MP’s Chhindwara and Rajasthan’s Sikar.

Tomato Flu: Causes

Causes of the disease are still unknown. The health officials are still investigating the main causes of Tomato Fever. According to reports, in India it is only parts of Kollam that have seen tomato flu, but the health officials have warned that this could spread to other regions if action is not taken on time.

As per the health experts, the infection is not life-threatening, but ignoring it could help it spread in the community. Parents should see a doctor right away if their child has rashes or a fever, and keep sick children at home to stop the virus from spreading.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (News18 ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

