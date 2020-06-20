In order to achieve good weight loss result, it is necessary to eat healthy foods throughout the day in smaller units at regular interval. This will keep you full and also enable a high metabolic rate. Nutritious snacks play an integral in maintaining good health. Having said that, let us speak of peanuts, which is often termed as the favourite time-pass snack. Peanuts are associated with numerous health benefits and it can also help to lose weight. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Cocoa Powder to Lose Weight.

It is better to eat peanuts in raw or roasted form without adding any salt to reap its full benefits. Peanuts are loaded with vital nutrients like potassium, phosphorous, magnesium, manganese and B vitamins. As per the data of the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), 100 g of peanuts provide 25.8 g proteins, 16.13 g carbs and healthy fats like monounsaturated fats-24.43 g and polyunsaturated fats- 15.56 g, which are good for heart health. Weight Loss Tip of the Week: How to Use Celery to Lose Weight (Watch Video)

Peanuts For Weight Loss

Peanuts are rich in fibre and proteins which increases satiety that can aid in weight loss. Also, as per the study published in the Journal of Nutrition, high protein foods help in burning calories. The fibre content of peanuts enhances the flow of bowel movement and thereby promotes smooth digestion which in turn help in losing weight. Also, the presence of healthy fats, reduce the risk of obesity.

Peanuts also provide good energy to the body as they are rich in healthy carbs. This nut is also good for hair growth as it comes along with L-arginine. The presence of manganese in peanuts also help lower blood sugar level, therefore it can serve as an ideal snack for diabetes patients too. An important thing to note is that peanuts are high in calories, therefore it should not be eaten in excess, a handful of peanuts should be enough to provide you with its beneficial properties.

(This article is written for an informative purpose and should not be substituted for medical advice. Kindly consult your doctor before trying any tips.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 20, 2020 11:02 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).