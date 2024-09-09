Mumbai, September 9: Wetland Virus is a newly discovered tick-borne virus in China that can affect the brain and cause neurological diseases. The virus was first detected in a 61-year-old patient from Jinzhou city in June 2019. Five days after a tick bite in Inner Mongolia's wetlands, the patient developed fever, headache, and vomiting.

Wetland Virus, also known as WELV, is a tick-borne virus that can cause severe illness, similar to the Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever virus. WELV RNA has been detected in sheep, horses, pigs, and Transbaikal zokor rodents. The virus damaged human umbilical vein cells and resulted in fatal infections in animal models. TB Treatment: Health Ministry Approves New Shorter and More Effective BPaLM Regimen To Treat Multi-Drug-Resistant Tuberculosis.

What Is New Wetland Virus?

According to the New England Journal of Medicine, WELV is a virus from the orthonairovirus genus, related to the Hazara virus. It causes a range of symptoms, including fever, dizziness, headache, muscle pain, arthritis, and back pain. Sometimes, it can also cause skin rashes and swollen lymph nodes.

Recently, a new orthonairovirus was found linked to fever in northeastern China, with research supported by the National Natural Science Foundation of China and the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences. Researchers in northern China found that about 2% of nearly 14,600 ticks tested positive for WELV, mostly from the Haemaphysalis concinna species. Anthrax Outbreak in US: Wyoming Warns of Human Risk After Bacillus Anthracis Bacteria Kills 50 Cows, 1 Moose in Carbon County; Report.

How Does Wetland Virus Spreads?

Based on the provided information, the Wetland Virus (WELV) spreads primarily through tick bites. It has been detected in various animals, including sheep, horses, pigs, and rodents like the Transbaikal zokor. The virus is also present in ticks, particularly the Haemaphysalis concinna species, which suggests that ticks are a key vector in transmitting the virus.

