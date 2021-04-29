Proning is an age-old position people with respiratory ailments have indulged in to get relief. However, people are once again talking about the prone position amid the COVID-19 pandemic as people struggle to breathe. People infected with coronavirus or are in isolation at home, occasionally complain of shortness of breath. In such a situation, instead of panicking, you can try out this simple solution to relieve. For this, you'll neither need any medicine or oxygen cylinder, nor the help of anyone. You just have to lie down and take a deep breath. Actually, it is a very old technique called Proning Position position. In fact, as COVID-19 patients across the country gasp for oxygen, an 82-year-old woman from Gorakhpur managed to bring up her oxygen levels by lying in a prone position. She was able to beat COVID-19 without an oxygen cylinder and is setting an example for others. Vidya Srivastava from Alinagar in Gorakhpur, tested positive for Corona earlier this month. Proning has been considered to be a medically accepted position to improve breathing comfort and oxygen levels, as per the Health Ministry. Seeing its benefits, the Government of India Health Ministry has also shared information related to it on its website and tweeter page. Let us know that in all the major hospitals of the country these days there is a ruckus about the oxygen supply. In such a situation, this technology is benefiting people a lot. MHOFW has also released a PDF called COVID-19 Proning for Self-care that you can easily refer to for extra details.

What is Prone position?

According to the information given by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, the prone position is proving to be very beneficial for corona patients who are in home isolation. With this help, the fall of oxygen in the blood of corona-infected patients can be corrected immediately. According to the health ministry, if the patient's oxygen level (SPO2) is 94 or below, then they can use this technique at home.

How To Perform Proning?

For this, you should take 4 to 5 pillowcases. Place a pillow under the neck, one to two pillows from the chest to the upper Thai, and place two pillows in the lower leg ie the lower part of the claw.

How to Do Proning Correctly? Know The Position to Improve Oxygenation BY Ministry of Health

#Unite2FightCorona Proning as an aid to help you breathe better during #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/FCr59v1AST — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) April 22, 2021

For this, take four to five pillow and lie down

You can lie on your stomach for half an hour to 2 hours.

After this, lie on the right corrugation for half an hour to 2 hours.

After this, stay in the sitting position for half an hour to 2 hours.

After this, lie on the right corrugation for half an hour to 2 hours.

After this, lie on your stomach again. However, it is better that you keep changing your position within half an hour.

Cautions To Keep in Mind

Do it at least 1 hour after meals.

Stay in this position as long as it is comfortable.

Do not use this position in pregnancy.

If you have problems even after 48 hours, consult the doctor.

Do not do it if there is a major cardiac problem.

If there is injury, pelvic fracture, etc. in spinal cord, do not.

What WHO Says

Back in March, World Health Organization recommends proning for COVID-19 patients with acute Receptive Distress Syndrome (ARDS). WHO has described this technique as safe for children as well.

