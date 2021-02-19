In a rare condition, a young woman was born with two wombs and two vaginas. After facing several difficulties she wishes to raise awareness about health issue with other teenagers. 26-year-old Andreea found out about the rare condition during a check-up at the age of 14. She was introduced to the very rare condition called uterus didelphys that cause her to have two vaginas and two wombs. To She is now considering her future and hopes one day to have children - a difficulty that wasn't discussed at the time. The assistant manager from Salisbury in Wiltshire, said that after being diagnosed, it was never really mentioned again, and only now is she learning about fertility complications linked to the condition. She has decided to now share her story for the first time to raise awareness. Pakistani Husband Beat Wife After Being Unable to Penetrate the 20-Year-Old, Turns Out She Has a ‘Blind Vagina’; Know More About This Medical Condition.

What is Uterus Didelphys?

According to the website Mayoclinic, this is a fairly rare case. This condition is also known as Uterus Didelphis or double uterus. It is born in a woman with two cervices. In some cases, there may be two vaginas. A double uterus condition occurs when the uterus in the woman divides into two small tubes. Both tubes are hollow from inside. Sometimes it can also be connected. Both tubes are connected to the cervix. These two uteri are slightly smaller than the average size of the uterus. Why such a situation is created is not known now. There is no permanent cure. Most women are not aware of this. But if some symptoms are felt then there is a possibility of a double uterus. For example, if a woman is having frequent miscarriages, frequent bleeding, and there is a lot of pain during periods, then take the advice of a gynaecologist. Experts diagnose with the help of certain tests such as pelvic test, uterine X-ray, ultrasound and MRI. Woman Super-Glued Her Vagina to Falsely Accuse Ex! CCTV Footage Revealed the Sham After She Was Seen Buying the 'Kidnap Kit' Herself.

'I knew a sexual health check-up would include a slightly uncomfortable examination, but I was in such a lot of pain, it hurt so badly I had to ask the doctor to stop,' explained Andreaa. The gynaecologist then discovered that he could not insert the speculum because Andreea has cartilage dividing the entrance to her vagina, effectively splitting it into two. Andreea remembers: 'He was quite shocked. He said it was very rare but not something to worry about at my age.' A scan shortly after found that Andreea has two vaginas and two wombs. Both uterus function, but Andreea has since been told that one has lower chances of reproduction.

