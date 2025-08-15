Salman Khan's much-awaited Bigg Boss 19 is just around the corner, and anticipation among fans is at an all-time high! In the latest update, the makers have dropped a promo unveiling details about the one-of-a-kind Fans Ka Faisla contest, where audiences will decide who enters the Bigg Boss 19 house. Among the shortlisted contestants are Shehbaz Badesha, brother of BB13 fame actress Shehnaaz Gill, and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari, with one of them set to be selected. Journalist Nayandeep Rakshit is also said to be one of the confirmed contestants entering the show. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Salman Khan’s Show Adopts ‘Democrazy’ Format With Fans Ka Faisla Contest; Viewers To Pick Between Shehnaaz Gill’s Brother Shehbaz Badesha and YouTuber Mridul Tiwari To Enter House (Watch Video).

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Tentative Contestant List

While names like Apoorva Mukhija, Purav Jha, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Gurucharan Singh were earlier speculated to join Bigg Boss 19, a recent report suggests they might not be part of the show after all. Instead, a fresh list of possible contestants has emerged, featuring a mix of social media influencers, reality show stars, and actors. The names include a mix of social media influencers, reality show stars, and actors. Social activist Atul Kishan, who had rejected Bigg Boss 18, has been approached for the show this time and has reportedly agreed to participate.

Watch the Promo of ‘Bigg Boss 19’

Popular journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, known for his bold and carefree persona, is also confirmed to be a part of Bigg Boss 19. According to a post on Instagram, former Bigg Boss contestant and actress Ankita Lokhande wished Nayandeep luck and asked him to return only after winning the reality show. Social media stars and couple Awez Darbar and Nagma Mirajkar might also enter the show together. Check out the complete list of tentative celebrity names who might be a part of BB19.

1. Nayandeep Rakshit

2. Awez Dabar

3. Nagma Mirajkar

4. Atul Kishan

5. Shafaq Naaz

6. Arbaz Patel

7. Shehbaz Badesha

8. Mridul Tiwari

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Premiere

The 19th season of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss will commence on August 24, 2025. The reality show will first premiere on JioHotstar at 9 pm followed by a telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. The show will reportedly last for five months with Salman Khan hosting only the first three months.

