Bigg Boss 19 is set to premiere on August 24 with a bold new twist, it’s going full “Democrazy”. This season, the power isn’t just in the hands of the contestants but also with the viewers. Through JioHotstar’s special “Fans Ka Faisla” contest, the audience will decide who steps into the Bigg Boss house as an official contestant. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Transgender Athlete Anaya Bangar Approached for Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Fans To Pick Between Shehbaz Badesha and Mridul Tiwari

In this unique pre-premiere challenge, fans have to choose between two strong contenders: Shehbaz Badesha, the witty and outspoken brother of Bigg Boss alumnus Shehnaaz Gill and Mridul Tiwari, one of India’s most popular YouTubers and the face behind the comedy channel The MriDul, boasting over 18 million subscribers. Voting for Fans Ka Faisla is open exclusively on the JioHotstar app and will continue until 11:59 PM on August 21. The contestant with the highest number of votes will be revealed by Salman Khan during the grand premiere. ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Indian Adult Video Star Shakespeare Tripathy DENIES Being Part of Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show, Wishes Good Luck to Ones Participating (View Post)

Shehbaz Badesha Promises Full-On Entertainment

Shehbaz Badesha, who previously appeared on Bigg Boss as a guest, expressed his excitement: "Last time I came in for a short spin, bas ek chhota sa jhalak dikhaya tha, but this time, main pura season ka tadka ban ke jaaunga. I’ve been part of Bigg Boss before, but always from the sidelines—either cheering for my sister Shehnaz or visiting as a guest. This time, it’s different… this time, it could be my journey. I'm not just a ‘celebrity sibling’; I’m someone who’s been underestimated and overlooked. I know the kind of energy I bring, unfiltered, unpredictable, and unapologetically Punjabi. I’m not here to play safe or be everyone’s best friend. I’m here to shake things up and give people something to talk about. The best part is that the audience gets to decide if I even step inside. I promise to make this season as entertaining as Shehnaz’s season was. If you want someone who won’t play it safe, vote Shehbaz.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’: Did TV Actor Paras Kalnawat REJECT Offer To Join Salman Khan’s Upcoming Reality Show? Here’s What We Know.

Mridul Tiwari Vows to Bring Real Competition

On the other hand, Mridul Tiwari is ready to bring his digital charisma to the reality stage. "Bigg Boss isn’t just a show—it’s a proving ground and I have been ready for this fight for years. I am ready to bring my wit, my game, and an unfiltered version of who I am. I am not someone who blends into the background; rather, I believe in taking a stand, facing challenges head-on, and competing with power. No hiding, no sugar-coating—just real competition. Ultimately, the audience will decide who deserves to stay, and I trust them to recognise authenticity when they see it. I am ready to give my all—and with a fan-powered brotherhood by my side, let’s make it happen and win this together.” ‘Bigg Boss 19’ Trailer: It’s ‘Democrazy’ Inside BB House As Salman Khan Declares Contestants the Ultimate Decision-Makers This Season (Watch Video)

‘Bigg Boss 19’ Adopts Interactive ‘Gharwaalon Ki Sarkaar’ Theme

With the theme "Gharwaalon Ki Sarkaar", Bigg Boss 19 promises to be more interactive than ever before, letting fans directly influence the game from the very start. Whether it’s Shehbaz’s unapologetic energy or Mridul’s confident gameplay, the decision rests entirely with the audience. The grand premiere will air on August 24, catch it on JioHotstar at 9 PM and COLORS at 10:30 PM.

