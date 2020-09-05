A sham created by a woman to falsely accuse her ex-boyfriend was busted after a CCTV footage revealed she bought the "kidnap kit" herself from a store before going ahead to harm herself and glue her own vagina. The woman had super-glued her own vagina to frame her ex-boyfriend for a crime for which he has been jailed for 10 years. The woman named Vanesa Gesto had claimed that her ex, Ivan Rico had kidnapped her outside her home and abandoning her semi-naked after super glueing her vagina.

However, the sham was soon exposed after investigators found a CCTV footage that proved Gesto bought the glue and a "kidnap kit" before harming herself. It included knives and superglue Chinese supermarket to harm herself. Police also discovered the only vehicle filmed passing the spot where she. Rico who was falsely accused had to spend many days in prison before it was revealed that she was indeed a liar who only wanted to frame her ex-boyfriend. A court in the northern Spanish city of Leon had convicted her of two counts of making up a crime and jailed her for 10 years. The court ordered her to pay her ex £20,200 (14,79,573 INR) in compensation. 'Cheating husband' Caught With Pregnant Woman! Wife's Friend's Posts The Antenatal Ward Scene Online.

While this was one of the cases of false accusations, a few months ago, a man, Dennis Mumo, from Kitui, southern Kenya was accused and later admitted to supergluing wife's vagina after he got to know about his wife's affairs via social media messages. He admitted sealing his wife's vagina shut after he found out that she was allegedly cheating on him with other men. Apparently as soon as he left town for business, his wife would cheat on him and therefore right before his last business trip to Rwanda, Mumo sealed his wife's vagina with superglue, according to the star.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 05, 2020 10:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).