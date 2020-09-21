Every year in the last week of September reflexologists around the world organise events to celebrate World Reflexology Week, to promote awareness of our wonderful therapy. Members of the Association of Reflexologists hold events so that you can experience the benefits of reflexology for yourself. Reflexology is a non-intrusive complementary health therapy, based on the theory that different points on the feet, lower leg, hands, face or ears correspond with different areas of the body. Reflexologists work holistically with their clients and aim to work alongside allopathic healthcare to promote better health for their clients.

Well trained reflexologists do not claim to cure, diagnose or prescribe. Reflexology is a very individual treatment which is tailored to you as a whole person, taking into account both physical and non-physical factors that might be affecting your wellbeing. Some people find it works for them – some don’t.

In 1994 the members of the International Council of Reflexologists (ICR) stated their number one priority for the work of ICR was to do just that. ICR President, Bill Flocco took up the challenge and out of this came World Reflexology Week (WRW). Since 1999 WRW is the last full week in September. The theory is that reflexology helps the body to restore its balance naturally. Usually, after treatment, your tension may be reduced and you might feel relaxed. You might also notice yourself sleeping better and find your mood and sense of wellbeing improving. You may also find that other aspects improve too; however, this happens on an individual basis. There have been some positive research projects carried out with reflexology; as yet, there is not a large enough body of evidence for clinical claims of effectiveness to be made. With ever-increasing levels of stress in everyday life, it is important for people to take more responsibility for their own healthcare needs. Reflexology may be one of the ways to mitigate the stresses of modern life.

