Henry Coffie was born in the Ashanti tribe in Ghana, Africa. He finished his middle school and high school education from Datus Tema and West Africa Sec School (WASS) respectively. In the wake of finishing high school in Ghana in 2001, he decided to relocate to France to live with his mother who had been working there as a hairdresser for the last 15 years. He took all his hopes and ambitions with him to Paris in search of success and accomplishing his objectives. Prior to working towards pursuing his goals and objectives, Henry helped his mother in the saloon where she was working.

Henry is not someone who was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, or a family that already had contacts in the fashion industry. Therefore, with no connections and a humble sum of money, he had to work extra hard in order to become successful and make a name for himself. In addition to this, Henry never hesitated from working and even did jobs that had no link to the fashion industry whatsoever. These included working as a hotel receptionist, a street hawker, and even someone who washed dishes in restaurants. Belonging to a third-world country, he had to move from one continent to another and work really hard in order to become the person that he is today. The different kinds of jobs he did helped him learn a lot about how people work, thus helping him deal with his clients.

However, his humble beginnings did not stop him from achieving his dreams. In 2017, he moved to America to pursue his goals and excel in the fashion business. Thus, he arrived in Philadelphia with high hopes and a strong ambition to become one of the top fashion designers in the world. Henry’s first store was inaugurated in May of the same year he shifted to the States. Although it was extremely difficult for him to have moved continents, he started by building his client portfolio. In addition to this, he also began networking with local suit designers in Philadelphia to increase his knowledge about the American fashion industry.

Henry Coffie and his wife currently reside in Philadelphia. Moreover, his brand, Henry Couture Paris, is also located there. Furthermore, together with his wife, Henry works with multiple production houses in Europe, France, Italy, and Turkey. He loves the culture in America, especially how rapidly fashion is expanding and how openly they embrace fashion in the country.

The amazing services that he provides his clients with are one of the main things that drove him to accomplish and receive a number of awards. He has been honored with an excellence award by The Fashion 500 in NYC and has also been given the Fashion Designer 2019 Upper Darby Philadelphia award. In addition to this, he also has his name in the Best Fashion Designer 2020 Business Hall of Fame.