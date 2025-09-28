Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar’s first wife and fashion designer Deepa Mehta, died on September 27, 2025. Their actor son Satya Manjrekar posted a tribute to his mother on his Instagram stories, sharing a smiling picture of Deepa and saying, “I miss you mumma”. He added heart and dove emojis, showing his state of mind. He shared more posts with pictures of her and also reposted tributes to his mother. The cause of death of Mahesh Manjrekar’s first wife’s Deepa Mehta is not known. However, a cancer foundation posted about her on Instagram, indicating that she possibly died of cancer. There is no statement or post from Mahesh Manjrekar yet. RJ Ashish Sharma’s Wife Ruchi Mishra Dies: Couple’s Classmate Reveals Cause of Death As Divorce Stress; Suicide Suspected.

Mahesh Manjrekar’s son Satya Manjrekar Shares Tribute to Mother Deepa Mehta – See Post:

Mahesh Manjrekar son Satya Manjrekar's tribute to mother Deepa Mehta (Photo Credits: @satyamanjrekar/Instagram)

Mahesh Manjrekar’s Wives and Children

According to Marathi newspaper Sakal, Deepa Mehta was Mahesh Manjrekar’s first wife, whom he divorced, with Medha Manjrekar being his second wife. Mahesh Manjrekar and Deepa Mehta also have a daughter, Ashwami Manjrekar, who is a film producer and Satya’s elder sister. Mahesh Manjrekar also has a stepdaughter, actress Gauri Ingawale, who is Medha Manjrekar’s daughter from her first marriage. Actress Saiee Manjrekar is the daughter of Mahesh and Medha.

Who Was Deepa Mehta?

Deepa Mehta was a fashion and costume designer. She owned the saree brand Queen of Hearts, operational from Mumbai.

Deepa Mehta's Instagram Post on Handloom Day - Check Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Of Hearts By Deepa Mehta (@queenofheartsindia)

Satya Manjrekar's Post About His Father Mahesh Manjrekar - Check Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Satya Manjrekar (@satyamanjrekar)

