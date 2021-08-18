How did you get started? Share more about yourself and the environment you grew up in as a child… Tell us about yourself. What’s your background?

I got started as a child actor starring in movies such as the First Kid and the Mighty Ducks. At 16, I gave up my acting career. I completely switched gears totally and became a technology entrepreneur.

What was your ah-ha moment that set you on the path you are on today?

My “ah-ha” moment was when I was living and working in Puerto Rico. When Maria hit, it seemed like the entire country needed support and assistance. I had no choice but to move down full-time and dedicate my life/time to rebuilding Puerto Rico.

Tell us about your company. What services do you provide?

My company manages a Puerto Rican-based business office that primarily focuses on private equity investment, venture capital, real estate development, and direct investment into funds, securities, and public equities including crypto.

What are you working on right now?

We currently have the largest real estate development company in Puerto Rico and are currently working on the launch of our new media company: Roundtable (roundtable.io).

You started this business in a competitive industry and became successful quickly. What’s your secret to success?

Our number one secret to success is our ability to anticipate demand. We work diligently to understand market shifts/changes and client needs and wants to ensure we are able to deliver on those things ahead of our competitors.