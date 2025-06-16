Mumbai, June 16: What if taking a day off for "sex" was as normal as calling in sick? A new study by EduBirdie has revealed that employees across generations, from Gen Z to baby boomers, are in favour of “sex days” dedicated to personal wellness and intimacy instead of sick days. As many return to office spaces, sexual wellness is emerging as a surprising yet significant factor in employee satisfaction. The survey also found that 38% of Gen Z workers are intrigued by the idea of in-office sex.

While the concept may seem unconventional, the data highlights a clear shift in workplace attitudes. According to EduBirdie’s survey, nearly half of remote Gen Z workers admitted to prioritising their sex lives more since working from home, thanks to the flexibility and comfort it provides. For those in physical offices, however, the idea of designated spaces for sexual activity, be it with a partner or solo, is gaining attention. In fact, 38% of Gen Z respondents expressed interest in having private areas within the workplace to explore their desires. Gen Z Leaving Google as Primary Source for News and Search, Relying on Social media platforms like TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat: Report.

Interestingly, this isn’t just about indulging in pleasure - it ties directly into mental health and productivity. EduBirdie’s findings support earlier research by ZipHealth, which found that employees who took “sex days” often returned to work feeling recharged and more focused. The logic is simple: if sick days help us heal our bodies, why shouldn’t sex days nurture our emotional and relational well-being? With burnout and workplace stress on the rise, sexual wellness is being seen as a legitimate factor in maintaining overall employee performance. 2025 Welcomes Gen Beta: Traditionalists, Baby Boomers, Gen-Z and More, Your Guide To Generation Names, Timelines and Years.

This interest is driven by the desire to maintain a vibrant sex life despite busy schedules and the separation from partners during work hours. EduBirdie’s findings also reveal that sexual wellness initiatives aren’t just a Gen Z phenomenon anymore. Employees from millennials to baby boomers express support for the concept of “sex days” and workplace accommodations that recognise intimacy as a legitimate aspect of health.

