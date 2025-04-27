San Francisco, April 27: Gen Z is reportedly moving away from traditional Google search and finding new ways to access information. With the advent of social media platforms, Generation Z users have turned away from traditional search options. These individuals have chosen TikTok, YouTube, and Snapchat as their primary search engines instead of Google.

Generation Z, often known as Gen Z, is born between 1997 and 2012. Gen Z is considered the "first truly digital native" generation who experienced more technological innovations compared to the Millennials, born between 1981 and 1996. According to a report by Android Headlines, Gen Z showed "digital dexterity" that surpassed the previous generations.

The report highlighted how Generation Z individuals have found alternate search channels to Google to find information on the internet. This phenomenon shows that the internet is constantly evolving along with digital ecosystems. The report said that according to a survey done by SEO agency Page One Power in the United States, 70% of Gen Z people and 65% of Millennials were sceptical about the information they read online.

Due to this, these individuals frequently fack-check to read more accurately. The survey showed that 59% (six in 10 Americans) stopped preferring the media outlets due to perceived bias. The survey showed that 60% of the individuals between 18 and 24 received the news via social media platforms, TV, and print newspapers as primary sources. Microsoft Recall Feature Released: Tech Giant Rolls Out Controversial Photographic Memory Feature for Windows 11 Copilot+ PCs After Delays, Backlash Due to Privacy Concerns.

The report highlighted another study from the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism that showed that more people were moving towards social media as their primary news source. It showed that 46% of Gen Z already relied on social media before moving to Google for finding information. Amid this, TikTok has become a platform where many find trending information, product-related information, and more. CERT-In Warning: Government's Cybersecurity Agency Cautions Citizens Against Using Public Wi-Fi for Transactions Due to Private and Financial Information Risks.

The change could reportedly pose a threat to traditional platforms like Google, which has dominated the internet for years for giving information. Google established itself as a long-supporter of news, even funding global journalism. It has a dedicated section called "Google News" that supports information and news in today's age. However, the changing habits of Generation Z could force the platform to re-strategise its stance against TikTok, YouTube and Snapchat.

