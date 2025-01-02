As the clock struck midnight on January 1, 2025, the world celebrated the start of a new year and new beginnings in our lives. With the New Year come promises of new resolutions, ambitious goals, and maybe even new looks, thanks to makeovers. However, 2025 is special for more than just being the start of another year. It marks the beginning of a new generation—Gen Beta! That’s right! Move over, Gen Alpha—Generation Beta has arrived. Babies born this year will be the first members of this new cohort. While Gen Alpha grew up with rising technology and the early days of artificial intelligence, Gen Beta will grow up in a world where AI will shape almost every part of life more than ever. So which years will consist of Gen Beta? What were the previous generations called, and what years were they born in? Let’s take a look. What Is the Generation Beta? Who Will Be Gen Beta’s Parents? All About the Successors to Gen Alpha and Gen Z, Set To Arrive in 2025.

Gen Beta Timeline and Years

Children born between the years 2025 and 2039 will belong to the Generation Beta. They will be the children of younger millennials and the older members of Gen Z. Research suggests that by 2035, Gen Beta will account for about 16% of the world’s population. Many of them are even expected to live well into the 22nd century.

Greatest Generation Timeline and Years

This generation was born between the years 1901 and 1927. This group lived through the Great Depression and World War II.

Traditionalists Timeline and Years

Traditionalists, also called the Silent Generation, were born between 1928 and 1945. They were named so for staying quiet during the McCarthy era, a time of intense fear and communism in the US.

Baby Boomers Timeline and Years

Baby Boomers were born between the years 1946 and 1964. They were given the name as they were the population boom post-World War II.

Generation X Timeline and Years

This generation are people who were born between the years 1965 and 1980. They experienced the MTV culture, the rise of LGBTQ rights, and introduced helicopter parenting.

Millennials or Generation Y Timeline and Years

Millennials, also called Gen Y, are those people who were born between 1981 and 1996. They grew up experiencing both a world with and without the internet.

Generation Z Timeline and Years

Gen Z are those born between the years 1997 and 2009. They have always grown up with the internet and have been connected to one another through phones, laptops, and tablets.

Generation Alpha

This generation consists of children born between the years 2010 and 2024. They are the first generation to grow up entirely in a world with the internet and social media, making them the most tech-savvy yet. Gift Ideas for Gen Alpha in 2025: 9 Things To Give the Tech-Savvy Generation.

Like the generation before them, each passing year will shape how they are seen culturally. For now, Gen Alpha has passed on the torch to Gen Beta.

