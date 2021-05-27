King P's merchandise is excited to announce a new shopping experience! Promised to be worth the wait, King P's online store offers the latest trends to the loyal consumers who have been counting down the days for their favorite brand to re-emerge and bring something new for the summer of 2021. This initial release will feature an assortment of apparel related to his new track Slip N Slide, especially for his Indian audience.

King P aka Phillip Solomon Stewart is a man of many talents. The Jamaican native is a singer, songwriter, recording artist, actor, and saxophonist. He got major recognition in the year 2018 with the release of "Good Vibes" for which he was awarded 'BEST WORLD MUSIC' and 'BEST CHOREOGRAPHY' by the California Music Video Awards.

The Miami-based singer launched this merchandise keeping in mind the love he has received from his Indian Fans. The range includes two T-shirts, featuring snaps of the two of his most well-received songs, "Good Vibes" and "Slip N Slide". The two shirts come in a variety of colors giving the best vacation vibes. The collection debuts worldwide and was launched on 4 May'21, just two weeks prior to the release of his latest track "Slip N Slide".

Get that holiday feeling and relax at beaches grooving to "Slip N Slide", explore the city, or snap the whole gang at the city waterfront listing to "Good Vibes".