Getting your passion turned into a profession is not an easy task. There are many ups and downs you have to deal with at each stage. And, identifying this passion at a very young age is rare. Bader Al Safar is a digital creator and social media influencer who turned his immense love for sneakers and streetwear into a profession. Let's learn more about him, how a young teenage boy turned his hobby for fashion into his career.

Bader Al Safar was born in the kingdom of Bahrain. Currently, he resides in California. Bader aimed to stand apart from the rest since his childhood. His passion offered him this opportunity. He used to have sneakers from Louis Vuitton, Bape, and Jordans to his high school long before sneakers became trendy. During school days, his love for fashionable sneakers made him grab the prize in High School Superlative for the best-dressed category.

In his mid-teens, he developed a strong inclination for sneakers and streetwear. He had an intense fondness for collecting designer sneakers while he was enrolled in high school. Social media is one of the tools behind his enormous success and growth. His fondness for music and rap is another reason why he got into fashion and succeeded too. Bader looked up to the rap artists who dressed in cool sneakers and sought them out.

His passion for sneakers' collection got a boost in the year 2004. He was inspired to collect sneakers from the College Dropout album by Pharrell Williams and Kanye West. Bader is proud to have Kanye West's first-ever sneaker collaboration from 2006, the "Dropout Bear" Bapestas.

Being a digital creator and social media influencer, Bader develops quality content on sneakers and streetwear related to Jordans, Off-White sneakers and Louis Vuitton bags, Kaws, Bearbrick, Murakami, street-style edition Supreme gear, and accessories.

Also, he promotes sneakers of popular brands on his TikTok and Instagram accounts. He has a huge fan following of about 310K followers on Instagram and over 4.8 Million TikTok followers, and has accumulated over 157 million likes.

Apart from working on his hobby, Bader Al Safar has interests in Finance and Arts. He is a Level 3 candidate for one of the most admired and toughest exams in the world, CFA (Chartered Financial Analyst).

He has a First Class Honours graduate degree in Business Administration from the University of Westminster, and a Graduate Diploma in Social Science with Distinction from the London School of Economics.

When asked his views on fashion, there was just one simple sentence - "It is not about having a completely lit “fit” but it is all about what you put together." This shows his approach to having admirable looks every time. According to Famous Birthdays, to date he ranks #1 in popularity in his country Bahrain, and #637 worldwide.

