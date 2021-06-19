Ayoub Rasmi born in 1993, Is a serial Entrepreneur and business executive, is one of the most highly rated entrepreneurs under 30 in Italy, considered a symbol of international entrepreneurship by the Italian press, he is mainly known for being the founder and CEO of Liv Rental, a company that operates in the real estate, automotive sector and offers tourism services, The company owns Liv Milan and Liv Marrakech.

How did you become an entrepreneur? Can you tell us a bit about yourself?

Even as a child I felt I had the entrepreneurial talent, the first experiences were those of a merchant when I was only 15 years old. Let’s say that growing up i managed to combine my passion for computer technology and that for commerce, becoming an online trader at a professional level and I did it until the age of 24 after which I started to be interested in the real estate sector and the touristic one, everything I am doing today was born from there.

As an entrepreneur, what is it that motivates and drives you?

I think a lot of entrepreneurs will say the same. It is not only about the money. I don’t know if it’s a lack of confidence or a surfeit of confidence but you always want to prove yourself, you’re never quite satisfied – and that might express itself in being very competitive. You just want to do your own thing and are prepared to take huge risks to do it.

In one word, describe your life as an entrepreneur.

Struggle - it feels like a constant struggle. You are never quite satisfied, always trying to push the boundaries, and then moving onto the next thing – which inevitably takes you back to starting over again.

How do you generate new ideas?

I don’t think you generate them in a Eureka moment, it is more about being open to ideas and acting upon them. The world is full of ideas - everyone has got an idea at some time – but not everyone knows how to act upon them. Business schools can really help in that respect. I wouldn’t say I learnt which are good ideas – but I certainly learnt which are definitely not.

Do you believe in the power of visualization to achieve your goal?

I truly believe to accomplish any things we must first dream it, then visualize it, then plan it…then act on it

The more you believe in what you set yourself to do, the more more motivated and determined you will be to achieve it!

This is a simple rule. Positive thoughts play a pivotal role in determining our success. i bet you have heard this saying so many times “If you can dream it, you can achieve it!” Do you agree with this statement?

What advice would you give to other entrepreneurs who are starting out?

Do it with a colleague, a partner or an associate - someone who shares your vision.