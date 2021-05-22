House of Advertisement is a squad of professionals and expertise who are Mughals of MARKETING. They are the path to reach every nook and corner of the world. They promote business locally, nationally and internationally with their positive attitude and technology.

In the world of business certain ethics are to be followed for successful business. HOA is very particular about their ethics as they promote Transparency, Professionalism, Creative insight and Teamwork. Transparency: In the modern world trust is the most important element. Showing the real face of business to increase authenticity. This increases the sales as people come to know about whose product they are buying.

Professionalism: HOA supervises the campaigns, utilizes the digital space appropriately, uses skills and takes the responsibility of online promotions as these are the signs of professional marketer.

Creative Insight: HOA believes an idea should be long term oriented. They understand and plan and then execute it according to the market which is very crucial.

Teamwork: HOA builds brand value and awareness is the motto of the team in order to generate leads and targets. They have established their work place in the United Kingdom and North America.

HOA follows the path of excellence which leads them to success. 360 degree solution is the key to create wonders in the digital world and HOA implements it. Social Media Campaign: HOA undertakes various campaigns in order to achieve goals with their reach. They track and measure its outcomes with the help of campaigns.

Competition and Market Intelligence: HOA has work experience of more than 15years so they have created a healthy competition in the market. They gather and analyze data for future planning.

New Ideas and Implementation: HOA plans the strategy with effective planning and concepts. Business Intelligence: HOA analyze marketing methods and make potential savings.

HOA has worked with top notch Instagram influencers. They assist them in building brand value, gain followers and give special recognition in the industry. Influencers who worked with HOA are Ozzy and Neeli Raja the YouTube content creators with 875k subscribers of Ozzy and 70k subscribers of Neeli Raja, 1.8M Facebook subscribers and with 26M views and Zia Tabarak another content creator who covered street food pk has 582k+ YouTube subscribers, 1Billion+ views and 128k minimum average video views.

HOA has film distribution and marketing rights of Sherdil, Yaara Ve and Money back guarantee. HOA also marketed and organized ground events for renowned celebrities like Arijit Singh – UK and Europe tour 2021, Neha Kakkar – UK and Europe tour 2021 and Shaan – UK and Europe tour 2021. HOA also managed talents like Gautam Rode – actor and host and who has also won Dada Saheb Phalke Award, Imran Abbas – actor, model and singer, Ahsan Khan – actor, producer and host, Aleeze Naseer – actor and model and Milkal Zulfikar – actor, host and model.