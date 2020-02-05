Meet Mohsin Syed, Top Zumba Instructor Of India

Zumba Instructor Mohsin Syed (Photo Credits: File Image)

Zumba is one of the most popular exercise fashions in recent years, and it is growing with a useful purpose! There are many health benefits of Zumba, burn your calories, you get your entire body workout, it boosts the metabolism, increases strength, lightens up your mood, and most importantly it will give rise to your confidence in the positive side.

Zumba, as we all know, comes from Colombian dance form which was found in the early 1990s, from starting it is treated as a fitness program. It is a combination of dance and aerobics. It has the flavour of South American very easy anyone can do.

India too is not behind in this form as we now have world-class instructors in Zumba. Out of that top list of Zumba Instructors, we came across Mumbai's senior Zumba Instructor, or you can even say India's top Zumba Instructor Mohsin Syed.

Mohsin Syed is a Mumbaikar renowned fitness trained and prominent name in Mumbai when it comes to Zumba. This Banker turned fitness trainer, and Zumba Instructor is master of this profession now. He has trained many stars in recent times. Mohsin has also become a popular name in social media; his Instagram is proof of it.

According to Mohsin Syed, Zumba can burn more than 600 calories in an hour. It tones your entire body. You will feel sore in the places you never knew existed. Zumba is best for total body toning. According to Mohsin, it is suitable for the heart. You get the advantage of aerobic, which boosts your heart rate.

Zumba can make stress free one hour of the workout will give incredible relief and joy. Seriously this exercise is a must for the people who are busy in their life working hard day and night for earning money. It has many benefits; it is a dance form which is an exercise and comes with lots of advantages.