Vernell Watts is a credit repair expert, author, founder of Fortune800 - a credit repair company that has already helped hundreds to fix their credit score and develop healthy credit habits. His career started at a well-known credit repair company. Realizing that their techniques weren’t the best, he took time to study and build his own company. Currently, through his business, videos and his new book “The Credit Reset,” he is looking to help 1,000 families to permanently repair their credit in 2021.

Vernell Watt is well ahead of his years. At the young age of 18, he started working for a nationwide credit repair company. He was a natural. Landing hundreds of clients and building good relationships, he earned good money and lived a comfortable life. “I was making amazing money and was able to buy myself a new car. I loved it.” some may have been content with their success, but Vernell began to dig deeper. He heard from his clients that they were not happy with the results of the service. Less than one percent of the clients he signed to the service saw any improvements in their credit score. “I couldn’t believe it. I knew I had to do something.” And he did. He left his job and began to study. After some time of studying, he realized that this company and many others were not offering the best solutions to their customers' needs - he found his new niche. Build a credit repair company that actually helped it’s customers improve their credit score.

At 19 years old, Vernell launched Fortune800, a new kind of credit repair company. Designed to actually produce results, Watts saw huge success very quickly. Within four months, he had scaled his business to 6 figures and achieved a 55% success rate in improving his customers score. One of his reasons for his success is his blended method. Based on his studies of credit and credit companies, he developed his “blended technique,” a technique that simultaneously helps remove negative credit history while building positive credit accounts. This method allows his customers to see long lasting results. “One thing that I think is important is focusing on building credit, not offering a quick fix.” The second reason for Watts' success is his knowledge. He has realized that knowledge, not age or experience is the key to mastering credit. Whether a client purchases his repair service or one of his books, Watts looks to help them understand the way credit works and how to understand it.

His new book The Credit Reset is the perfect resource for anyone looking to fix and build their credit. Whether you are looking to build credit, buy a home, or prepare for a large purchase, this book gives you everything you need to get results in repairing your credit. He presents very detailed information in a very simple, easy-to-read 100 page blueprint. When asked what his motivation was to help others, he responded, “Your credit can be your largest asset or your largest liability. I want to help people make it an asset.”