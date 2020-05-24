Mehndi Design Alternatives for Eid 2020 During Lockdown? These Henna Powder Replacements Are Perfect to Apply on Hands and Feet for Eid Al-Fitr

Mehndi Design Alternatives for Eid 2020 During Lockdown (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Eid Mubarak! The holy month of Ramzan is coming to an end which means soon after the moon sighting the preparations for the feast will begin. One of the most important aspects of Eid celebration is to get ready in your traditional best. While men often choose to wear traditional Pathani, women go for Salwar Kameez with Mehendi-clad hands. Applying mehndi on Eid is a popular tradition that is both fun and beautiful. Women opt for Arabic, Indian or Pakistani style mehndi on their hands and feet to enhance their look. It is also considered auspicious by many. However, since this year the COVID-19 pandemic will have a major impact on the celebration, it might be a little difficult to get henna powder of mehndi paste in coned packaging for easier application of mehendi. But does that mean you will not decorate your hands with beautiful floral motifs? Well, No! Here are a few henna powder alternatives you can use. Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Urdu & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Al-Fitr Quotes, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS to Say Happy Eid.

Alta or Red Colour Liquid

You can opt for Alta which is also known Bengal Rose which is basically a red liquid that can leave a stain on your hands. You can take some alta in a bowl dip a small stick and draw a design on your hands and feet or just stain your fingertips and a small round on your palm to design dotted mehndi pattern. If you do not get alta, you can get any safe red colour. Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Images, Messages and Quotes to Wish Your Friends Eid Mubarak.

Glitter

You can decorate your hands with glitter to give an impression of glitter tattoo. Use body glitter to make designs on your hands and feet to get the best results.

Tattoo Mehndi

If you cannot get real mehndi to apply on your hands you can use tattoos. You can easily make tattoos with waterproof liquid eyeliner (coloured/non-coloured) or get it digitally printed and stick it on your hands using some water. Take a look at this video to understand better:

Henna Leaves

You can go old school if you want. Grind some henna leaves into a paste and apply it using a stick or make a cone shape stencil on your own.

Here's How You Can Make DIY Henna Tattoo Without Henna Powder!

You can go as creative as you want. But before you go, we would like to wish you Eid Mubarak and if you are looking for Eid al-Fitr greetings, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak Images, Eid al-Fitr quotes, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak in Arabic, Eid al-Fitr images, Eid wishes, Eid Mubarak images, Chand Raat greetings, we have your back! Send these wishes to your loved ones on social media to let them know that even though you cannot meet, you are thinking of them!