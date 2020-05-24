Eid al-Fitr 2020 Greetings & Eid Mubarak Images in HD For Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Quotes & Wallpapers

Eid Mubarak (File Image)

It is time to download Eid al-Fitr 2020 wishes, Eid Mubarak HD Images, Happy Eid 2020 greetings, Eid 2020 HD photos and Eid ul-Fitr WhatsApp Stickers. And here's why? Because the most celebrated festival for millions of Muslims around the world is here. Eid al-Fitr (also spelt as Eid ul-Fitr) or simply Eid is celebrated all over the world on May 24 and 25 in 2020 depending on the moon sighting. Eid, also called Badi Eid, is the biggest festival celebrated by Muslims. And as we all know, the world is reeling under the coronavirus-induced lockdown, it is time to celebrate Eid at home and stay safe.

Muslims observe holy dawn to dusk fast in the month of Ramadan or Ramzan. Eid, it marks the end of this ninth month of the Islamic calendar, which is observed as a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community. Eid is an Arabic word meaning 'festivity', while Fiṭr means 'breaking the fast'. Eid is the only day in the month of Shawwal during which Muslims are not permitted to fast. The date for Eid after the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities and announced. Eid al-Fitr begins at sunset on the night of the first sighting of the crescent moon, mostly after the 29th day of the previous lunar month. You can learn more about the same from the various articles on Eid al-Fitr moon sighting. Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Urdu & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Al-Fitr Quotes, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS to Say Happy Eid.

Eid al-Fitr greetings, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak, Eid al-Fitr quotes, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak in Arabic, Eid al-Fitr images, Eid ul-Fitr wishes, Eid ul-Fitr images, Eid ul-Fitr greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: As You Offer Your Sacrifices, I Wish That Allah Showers His Divine Blessings and Fulfils All Your Dreams On Eid and Always. Eid Mubarak 2020.

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Family a Very Joyful Eid. May Allah Accept All Your Prayers and Forgive All Your Faults. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Blessed Day Is for Saying Thank You to the Almighty for All He Has Given to Us. May He Grant All Your Prayers and Fulfil All Your Desires. Happy Eid 2020!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Teaches You Sacrificing Emotional Attachments, It Teaches You How to Attain Success. Happy Eid.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid ul-Fitr Is a Day of Celebrating and Bliss, It’s a Day of Blessing, Reflect and Ponder; It’s a Day to Celebrate Together!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Rid You of All Your Sins and Worries and Fill Your Life With Tranquility. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Spread the Message of Brotherhood This Eid and Be the Loved Children of Allah. Happy Eid.

