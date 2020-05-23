Eid Mubarak 2020 Wishes in Urdu & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Al-Fitr Quotes, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS to Say Happy Eid

Eid al-Fitr 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Muslims around the world celebrate the festival of Eid, also known as Eid al-Fitr or Eid ul Fitr after the end of holy month of Ramzan. The Eid date varies from country to country and depends on the sighting of crescent. Eid al-Fitr 2020 in India is likely to be observed on May 24 or May 25. The confirmation will depend on the moon sighting. In India, the Ramzan 2020 began on April 25 in India, so if it lasts 29 days Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated on May 24. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of fasting and beginning of new Islamic month Shawwal. Wishing Eid Mubarak on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr is a tradition in itself as Muslims visit their family, relatives and friends. People also send Eid Mubarak messages and wishes on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020 Greetings: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, HD Images, Messages and Quotes to Wish Your Friends Eid Mubarak.

Muslims offer special Eid Namaz (prayers) in the morning. However, due to coronavirus crisis, the Eid Namaz congregation won’t take part in many parts of the world and in India as well. So, people are advised to offer the Eid Namaz at home. Meanwhile, you check out new 2020 Eid Mubarak messages to send to your family, relatives and friends over WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook and other social media channels on the festival of Eid al-Fitr. Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Wishes and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Eid Mubarak HD Images, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Share on the Festival.

Eid al-Fitr 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish You and Your Family a Very Joyful Eid. May Allah Accept All Your Prayers and Forgive All Your Faults. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Eid Allah Fulfil Every Dream and Demand of You and Your Family. Eid Mubarak!

Eid al-Fitr 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Happiness Is All Around, Birds Are Singing New Songs, Flowers Have Become More Graceful. Wishing You and Ur Family Happy Eid.

Eid al-Fitr 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Eid Be the Beginning of Another Successful Year in Your Life. Eid Mubarak to You and Your Lovely Family!

Eid al-Fitr 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You and Your Family Be Blessed by the Grace of Allah. Eid Mubarak!

For kids, Eid has a special relevance as they receive Eidi (gifts and money) from elders. Muslims also prepare special dishes at home and distribute clothes and food among poor and needy.

How to Download Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Eid Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store. It provides numerous apps for stickers that are compatible with the Facebook-owned messaging app and would be a great option to greet on the festival day. Here is the download link. We wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters a Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mubarak.