Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna's All and Semi Nude Pictures Make them the Newest Eye Candies

Milind Soman and Rahul Khanna (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Milind Soman is determined to soar the city's temperature. And honestly, we should thank him for giving us a break from the winter chill. The actor who was a supermodel back in his modelling days is relishing his precious moments by sharing some of his throwback pictures from the old shoot days. He was an eye candy then and he continues to make our hearts flutter with joy even today. If you need a picture that would redefine the term hotness for you, Milind's throwback picture from his early days should probably end your quest. Milind Soman Workout and Diet That Keeps Him Fit Even in His Fifties.

The handsome hunk took to his social media account to share an all-nude photo from his modelling days. Well, we can already hear girls shouting with excitement and even predict few who are currently jumping with joy. Milind was quite a heartthrob in the early 90s when he started with his modelling career and girls often went gaga over his dashing personality. Not to forget his iconic appearance in Made in India song by Alisha Chinai.

Meet the New Eye Candies

Before Milind, it was Rahul Khanna who made our jaws drop with his almost nude picture. The saying about being at the right place at the right time holds so true in Mr Khanna's case. The dapper man took to his Instagram account to share this rather sensuous picture with his well-sculpted abs. If you still think about the 40s not being sexy anymore, we are delighted to prove you wrong. Rahul and Milind's recent pictures should ideally make a degree after superlative. Cos they are definitely hotter than the hottest.