Mubashir Bashir Beigh aka Mubii Kashmir's First Professional Tattoo Artist

Are you planning to gift yourself a new tattoo but falling short of ideas about the kind of tattoo you should go for? As this is going to be a gift of a lifetime, everyone wants it to be perfect and beautiful. Before you finally take the plunge and go for it, we bring you the right advice. Mubashir is a popular tattoo artist, who has inked many celebrities and sports personalities. He is the owner of a tattoo parlour called the Mubii's Tattoo Studio. He shares advice on the apt size and design for every ink art lover.

Mubashir is a popular tattoo artist and the owner of a tattoo parlour called the Mubii's Tattoo Studio.

We all know celebrities like to get inked at various places in their body, and they need an expert artist. Mubii can get them inked creatively with a classic design, which portrays their personality. He is a famous artist among many celebrities. One of the new names in the