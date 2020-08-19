Famous Indian writer, Chetan Bhagat is back with his new book, One Arranged Murder. While we agree, the book has quite an intriguing name, the premise looks even more interesting and its newly released trailer is proof of it. Yes, a trailer for a book! That's something new we witnessed this morning and honestly, the experience wasn't so bad. In fact, it helped get us a visual representation of the events in the book and Vikrant Massey's narration certainly enhanced our experience further. One Arranged Murder: Chetan Bhagat Reveals the Title Of His New Book; Trailer to Be Out on August 19.

One Arranged Murder, as the name suggests revolves around a murder but there's a lot more to that. It's about a madly-in-love couple who are about to get married. The supposed murder takes place on the night of 'Karva Chauth' (so, filmy, right?) when the girl waiting for her man goes missing before his arrival. For all the murder mystery freaks out there, this one comes across a must-read and while we are already rushing to pre-book it to ensure its first-day delivery, you shouldn't hesitate either. Chetan Bhagat Birthday Special: From Salman Khan’s Hello to Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots, Ranking All Film Adaptations of Author’s Books From Worst to Best.

Check Out the Trailer

Happy to share the trailer of my latest book One Arranged Murder. You can pre-order the book on all online websites,to ensure first day delivery. Dedicated to you guys!Thank you for your support! ♥️😍💕🥰📚 #onearrangedmurder #chetanbhagat #newbook https://t.co/zsCeqzkttz — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) August 19, 2020

Chetan Bhagat is a famous Indian author whose majority of the books have been turned into film adaptations. Right from 3 Idiots (Five Point Someone) to Kai Po Che (3 Mistakes of My Life) and 2 States, his works have had a successful run at the box office and we're waiting to see if his new book will go down the same path.

