Author Pulkit Sharma’s book ‘When the soul heals’ is a volume amalgamating contemporary clinical psychology with ancient spiritual wisdom. It is based on mystical perspectives from Hinduism, Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Taoism, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Islam, Bahai Faith, the teachings of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother, and revelations of other great spiritual masters.

The author goes ahead and talks about his book and how spiritual psychology helps in healing

“The spiritual psychology approach in the book is based on the premise that perfect solutions to all kinds of emotional, psychological, personality, relational and behavioural problems exist within the depths of our being. There is no need to search for external healers because all of us are blessed with an eternal healer — our soul. All that we need is a way to connect to this healer within us and experience a magical transformation”

Furthermore, he talks about the importance of self help books in today's time “Comprehensive self-help books are a boon for those who do not have the time, inclination or the money to visit professional therapists and life coaches. Such books can generate curiosity in the minds of readers, allowing them to look at their own self in a different way, revealing hidden parts of their persona, kindling a process of self- introspection and self-awareness. Moreover, these books also give them adequate guidelines to plan their own journey, at their own pace. Those who follow these guidelines with strong aspiration may see significant inner changes within them.”

The author puts stress on how therapies can change your life and that what therapies did he mentioned in the book

“ At the outset, the book highlights that psychological disorders are opportunities for self-growth and therefore they should be seen and worked through with a deeper wisdom. There are several step-by-step strategies, guided meditations, contemplation exercises and real-life inspirational case studies given in each chapter to overcome common emotional, behavioural, and psychological problems. The readers will get an exhaustive information about how to conquer stress, anger, grief, depression, anxiety, beauty obsessions, addictions and caregiver burden.”

Going ahead in the conversation the author shares the importance of meditation “We are living in challenging times. It is a daunting task to cope with the ongoing pandemic, concomitant lifestyle changes, relationship crisis, emotional instability, and financial uncertainties. A lot of people have reached the brink of a breakdown. They need a strong anchor to stay afloat. Practicing meditation during these difficult times can provide a strong anchor, transforming who we are, what we do and how we deal with various difficulties. Moreover, all of us have amazing psychic powers lying dormant within us. We are not aware of these powers because our thoughts, emotions and actions keep us distracted and our attention is forever turned to the outer world. And meditation is a process which can help us in changing this — turning our concentration within, developing self-awareness and connecting with our psychic powers. Once this happens, there is a massive increase in our self-knowledge, strength and insight and

We learn to navigate various life challenges smoothly.

Mr. Pulkit Sharma is a well-known clinical psychologist, author, and columnist. He integrates the richness of ancient spiritual perspectives and contemporary psychology helping people reclaim their lives He received an award from the Indian Council of Philosophical Research for his writings in philosophy and spirituality. He played a major role in developing India’s first app-based mobile counselling service in 2016 and developed therapy modules for common psychological disorders. Apart from psychology, Pulkit is keenly interested in spirituality. He is well-versed with the spiritual essence, traditions, and texts of some major religions of the world