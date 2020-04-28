From Spanking To French Kiss, 5 HOTTEST Things to Do to Your Girlfriend While Cuddling To Turn Her On

Image Is For Representational Purpose Only (Photo Credits: File Image)

Cuddling is the best form of releasing stress and anxiety. There’s no feeling in the world that can make you so relaxed and relieved. Sure, cuddling with your partner is all things cute but have you wondered about making things a little hotter inside the bedroom? If you want to turn your cuddling sessions into something completely sexy, sensuous and scintillating, here are 5 HOT things you could do to your girlfriend that will leave her wanting for more… Love Sending Nudes While Sexting? Tips To Send Hot Naked Pics To Your Boyfriend.

Spank her Butt

Spank her butt every once in a while during your cuddling session. This will not only make her hornier but also give her the feeling that you want more of her. She will be more drawn to you and snuggle into your arms and cuddle with you for a longer time. Cybersex Tips: From Hot Webcam Sex To Online Dirty Talking, 5 Things To Keep In Mind!

Surprise her with French Kiss

French kiss is one of the most passionate kisses ever! While in the middle of your cuddling session, make her lips extremely wet and then surprise her with a French kiss. The involvement of tongues and the exchange of saliva is sure to heat up things in the bedroom! Long-Distance Sex Positions: Partner Lives Far Away? Ditch Porn and Try out These Ways to Get the Best Orgasm.

Caress her Breasts

Caressing with her breasts and playing with them will not only make her moan and wet but also turn you on. First move your fingers gently around her breasts, once you see her start enjoying it, that’s your cue to start caressing them. You could also lick them and then press your chest tightly against her breasts.

Let her Feel How Hard You Are

Instead of getting completely naked, have your pants on this time. And when you are hard enough, take her hand and make her feel the erection while you have your pants on.

Say The 3 Golden Words

After your cuddling session is over, tell her the three golden words that will make her fall in love with you all over again - Let’s order PIZZA! There is truly nothing better than having a delicious pizza and sipping on some wine after a great cuddling session.