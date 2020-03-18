Love Sending Nudes While Sexting? Tips To Send Hot Naked Pics To Your Boyfriend

Sending nudes (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Are you someone who loves sexting and also sending nudes to your partner? If you are someone in a sex-filled relationship, you know how important sexting and dirty-talking is, especially if you don't see each other every day. Sometimes that one nude is enough to set you in the right mood. But it is not as easy as it looks like, if not done correctly, it can also not have the exact impact you want it to have. Plus it is also important to be innovative with your nudes, it takes creativity. So if you are someone who loves sending nudes to your here's some tips related to the art of clicking the hottest nude. Sexting Hacks: Dirty Texts To Send To Your Man This Boyfriend's Day.

Find The Right Place

It can be in the washroom, while taking a bath or in the bed. These are two of sexiest places to take nudes in. You can also try posing sensuously in the couch. Make sure there isn't a lot of distraction in the background. Sex Sounds That No One Prepared You For! 6 Noises That Will Turn You On in Bed.

Right Clothes

While lingerie is the best bet, but it is also an obvious one. Try out braless tees, or sheer robes. Go creative with how you can make anything you are wearing sexy. Do You Fantasise During Sex? 4 Things About Having Dirty Thoughts That You Should Know.

Poses

Make it creative as much as possible. And that doesn't mean you have to have all out there. You can conceal and still make it look sizzling hot!

Texts

This might seem stupid but an amazing nude accompanied with some really relatable or super hot texts with some personal references is just the best! Maybe a naughty dirty line or some hot stickers, just make look like some efforts have been put into it.

The point is to add a personal touch to it. Just