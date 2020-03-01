How to Stop Beating Yourself Up Over a Past Relationship Mistake and Move On?

Single (Photo Credits: Pexels)

Sometimes we hold on to a person, a relationship, a feeling for so long that we forget to focus on the other greater things that are falling in place for our own good. This Quora user cannot stop beating themselves up for a failed relationship that got over almost three months ago. Over the past 90 days since the relationship ended, this user cannot seem to stop thinking or talking about it with their friends. So, what should they ideally do in a situation like this? Should they continue feeling guilty about what went wrong and keep stressing over it or should they look at it optimistically and have a positive approach towards it? Is Your Partner Cheating On You? Top Body Language Signs of Infidelity.

A lot of times, when a relationship is over, we tend to overthink about all the things that we didn’t do while we had the person around us. We often tend to look back at our own mistakes, so much so that we’d do anything to go back and correct them and make the other person feel better. The reason we rant about it to our friends and near and dear ones is that we cannot open up about this to the ex who has supposedly decided to cut off all ties and move on. While it is totally normal and acceptable to rethink about a past relationship when it is over, it is absolutely not cool to bash yourself for the mistakes you did. The approach that we have towards the other person, is the approach we gotta have towards our own self. Difference Between Flirting and Cheating: 5 Signs That You Have Crossed the Line.

You gotta make yourself believe that you gave the relationship your 100 percent and that you were enough. If this Quora user is emphasising on the fact that they ruined the relationship, we’re assuming you would have tried to fix it and make things right. But the very fact that your ex didn’t consider your apology or give your relationship a second chance is a clear indication that you have to move on. Whether you want it or no, for your own betterment, it is best to let the past be in the past and look forward to a brighter and better future where you wouldn’t make the same mistakes and treat your partner right.